FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

