FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.