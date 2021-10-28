FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Increased by Analyst

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

COF opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 110.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 781.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

