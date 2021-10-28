FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreased by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.