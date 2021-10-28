FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Raised by Analyst

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a report issued on Saturday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICICI Bank by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,140,000 after buying an additional 420,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

