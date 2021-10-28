FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Raised by Analyst

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for ICICI Bank in a report issued on Saturday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.
Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.09.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
