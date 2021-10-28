Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Tops $7.32 on Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and $2.03 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00011883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,329.48 or 0.99594144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.14 or 0.07041539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

