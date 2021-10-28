Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 29,707,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

