GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Down to $27.25

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $26.14. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter valued at about $5,513,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

