GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.49.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. GATX has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.