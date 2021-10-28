General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

GM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 249,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

