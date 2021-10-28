Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 328,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 68.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genetron by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

