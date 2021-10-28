Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,735 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

VRM stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

