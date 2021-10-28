Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 308,505 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Whiting Petroleum worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $65,492,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

