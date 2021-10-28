Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.93 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Hope Bancorp worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

