Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.11 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 149.41 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock worth $6,294,016. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

