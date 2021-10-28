Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.28 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.