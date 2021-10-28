Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $33,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 227,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

