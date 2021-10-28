Geoffrey M. Price Sells 72,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

