Gerdau Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,273 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average volume of 1,097 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,322 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGB. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

GGB stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

