GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,482.80 ($19.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £74.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,396.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.