GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,477 ($19.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £74.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,396.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

