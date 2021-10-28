Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $82,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

