Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $91,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.74. 14,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.16. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

