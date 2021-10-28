Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $307.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

