Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $107.48 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $107,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $75.87. 46,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,732. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.