Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $66.39 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,503 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.12% of The Progressive worth $66,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,934. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.