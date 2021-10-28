Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

