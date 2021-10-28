Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.35

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $13.46. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 517,840 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter.

