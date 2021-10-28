Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 68.2% in October

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SRET opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.