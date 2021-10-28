Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Glucose Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Glucose Health has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.98.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

