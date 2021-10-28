GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

GDDY opened at $69.25 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.