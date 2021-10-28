Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Up to $16.86

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.69. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 9,126 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNOG. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.