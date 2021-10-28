Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Short Interest Up 333.3% in October

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.