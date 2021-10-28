Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $77,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

