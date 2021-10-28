Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 382,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $81,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

