Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Graco has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

