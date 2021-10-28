Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTN opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

