Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

