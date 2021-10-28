Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.34

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.34 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 125.30 ($1.64). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 508,853 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.98 million and a P/E ratio of -17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

