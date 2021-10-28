Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $67,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

