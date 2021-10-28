GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.35

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 1817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000.
About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
