GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.35

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 1817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,206,000.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

