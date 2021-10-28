Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.