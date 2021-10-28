Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

