Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Up 8% After Earnings Beat

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.31. 77,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,962,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.