Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
NYSE HSC opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -558.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
