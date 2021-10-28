Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -558.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

