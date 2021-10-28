Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $117.83 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.98 or 0.00013193 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $117.83 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.75 or 0.07082728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00313251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.32 or 0.00959278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00086241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00443136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00268906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00238116 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,763,793 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

