Haverford Trust Co. Buys 3,458 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,379,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

