Haverford Trust Co. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

