Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

