Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 32,970 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

